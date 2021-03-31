BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 86.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.

NYSE BB traded down $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.43. 32,672,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,518,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.10. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.66. BlackBerry has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $28.77.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BB. Raymond James raised their price target on BlackBerry from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price target on BlackBerry from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Scotiabank downgraded BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.61.

In other BlackBerry news, CMO Mark George Wilson sold 78,500 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $991,455.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 53,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,479.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Billy Ho sold 20,000 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $259,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,462 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,082.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 131,454 shares of company stock worth $1,679,187 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

