Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Stock Price Down 2%

Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) shares fell 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.65 and last traded at $2.65. 1,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 5,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BDIMF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from $4.10 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $153.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

