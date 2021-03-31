Bismuth Trading Down 8% Over Last Week (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. One Bismuth coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000194 BTC on exchanges. Bismuth has a market capitalization of $2.14 million and $6,184.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bismuth has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00008036 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000035 BTC.

EFT.finance (EFT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $230.58 or 0.00396845 BTC.

SUP (SUP) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $97.06 or 0.00167058 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000591 BTC.

BIS uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 27,497,714 coins and its circulating supply is 19,003,217 coins. The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz . The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

