BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.13 EPS

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $2.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 66.72% and a negative net margin of 250.12%.

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX traded up $4.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.00. The stock had a trading volume of 64,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,046. The firm has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.48 and a beta of -1.74. BioNTech has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $131.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.73.

BNTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on BioNTech from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 target price on BioNTech and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on BioNTech from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.56.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/II trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in preclinical trail for non-small cell lung cancer.

