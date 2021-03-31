BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 444,600 shares, a decline of 34.2% from the February 28th total of 675,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:BLRX opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $120.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.50. BioLineRx has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $4.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.36). Research analysts forecast that BioLineRx will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLRX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut BioLineRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on BioLineRx from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of BioLineRx in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in BioLineRx by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 20,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in BioLineRx by 154.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BioLineRx by 36.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 768,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 203,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.46% of the company’s stock.

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of solid tumors, hematological malignancies, and stem cell mobilization; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in the development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of skin lesions.

