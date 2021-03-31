BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. BioCardia had a negative return on equity of 496.87% and a negative net margin of 5,103.95%.
BCDA traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.34. 204,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,518. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.70. The company has a market cap of $53.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. BioCardia has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $8.60.
BioCardia Company Profile
