BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. BioCardia had a negative return on equity of 496.87% and a negative net margin of 5,103.95%.

BCDA traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.34. 204,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,518. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.70. The company has a market cap of $53.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. BioCardia has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $8.60.

BioCardia Company Profile

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia. The company is also developing CardiALLO Cell Therapy System, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure.

