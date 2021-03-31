Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $148.69.

BILL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Bill.com from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.20, for a total value of $2,907,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,343 shares in the company, valued at $4,307,915.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $285,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,536 shares of company stock valued at $25,636,865. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com stock opened at $137.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -264.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.79. Bill.com has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $195.95.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.94 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

