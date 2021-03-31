Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $148.69.
BILL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Bill.com from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company.
In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.20, for a total value of $2,907,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,343 shares in the company, valued at $4,307,915.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $285,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,536 shares of company stock valued at $25,636,865. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Bill.com stock opened at $137.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -264.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.79. Bill.com has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $195.95.
Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.94 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bill.com Company Profile
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.
