Big Rock Partners Acquisition (NASDAQ:BRPA) and BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Critical Survey

Big Rock Partners Acquisition (NASDAQ:BRPA) and BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) are both unclassified companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Big Rock Partners Acquisition and BTRS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Big Rock Partners Acquisition N/A -0.45% -0.14% BTRS N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Big Rock Partners Acquisition and BTRS’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Big Rock Partners Acquisition N/A N/A $410,000.00 N/A N/A BTRS N/A N/A $1.40 million N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Big Rock Partners Acquisition has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BTRS has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Big Rock Partners Acquisition and BTRS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Big Rock Partners Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A BTRS 0 0 6 0 3.00

BTRS has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 50.00%. Given BTRS’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BTRS is more favorable than Big Rock Partners Acquisition.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.5% of Big Rock Partners Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of BTRS shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.3% of Big Rock Partners Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BTRS beats Big Rock Partners Acquisition on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Big Rock Partners Acquisition

Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter in to a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities on identifying a prospective target business. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

About BTRS

BTRS Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments. The company's proprietary technology platform offers customers various ways to present invoices, such as online, email, AP portal, and print/mail; and receive payments through credit card, ACH, email, phone, and paper check. It serves customers across diversified industry verticals, including technology, healthcare, industrial, wholesale distribution, consumer packaged goods, and others. BTRS Holdings Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

