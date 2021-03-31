BHP Group’s (BBL) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

BBL has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.00.

BHP Group stock opened at $58.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $29.25 and a 1-year high of $67.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.68. The company has a market capitalization of $61.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $2.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.30. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AXA S.A. bought a new position in BHP Group in the third quarter worth $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 272.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

