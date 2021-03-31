BHP Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BBL)

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 14,096 put options on the company. This is an increase of 12,486% compared to the typical daily volume of 112 put options.

NYSE:BBL traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,991,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,866. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $29.25 and a 1 year high of $67.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $61.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.68.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $2.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.8%. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at $162,007,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at $24,297,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth about $24,160,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,955,065 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $368,827,000 after acquiring an additional 295,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth about $13,683,000.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

