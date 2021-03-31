BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 258,944 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 3,258,618 shares.The stock last traded at $4.80 and had previously closed at $4.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.73. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 43.82 and a beta of 1.76.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $479.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.95 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 2.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 958.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,373 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

BGC Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:BGCP)

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Asia, France, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures.

Featured Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.