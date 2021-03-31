Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication (OTCMKTS:BZQIY) Trading 11% Higher

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BZQIY) shares traded up 11% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.35 and last traded at $5.35. 310 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 3,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.82.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.22.

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BZQIY)

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services for its business and private customers in Israel. The company offers fixed-line telephony services, including basic telephony service on domestic telephone lines, as well as voice mail and caller ID, call forwarding, conference calls, and numbering services; broadband internet access infrastructure services using xDSL technology; and transmission and data-communication, cloud and digital, broadcast, and other services.

