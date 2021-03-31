Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Position Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 687,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,899 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.53% of Beyond Air worth $3,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Beyond Air by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 12.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 122,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 13,233 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Air during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Air during the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beyond Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:XAIR opened at $5.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of -0.66. Beyond Air, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $10.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 6.51.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Beyond Air, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Carey bought 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $96,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 131,418 shares in the company, valued at $749,082.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven A. Lisi bought 38,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $203,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,905.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 73,500 shares of company stock worth $416,070. Corporate insiders own 18.05% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled nitric oxide (NO) to treat respiratory infections, and gaseous NO to treat solid tumors. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of lung infections, persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc in June 2019.

