Berman Capital Advisors LLC Has $8.48 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 2.0% of Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

VTI opened at $205.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $121.77 and a 52-week high of $209.30.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

