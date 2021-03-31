Berman Capital Advisors LLC Buys 99 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,273 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,024,473,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Netflix by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,674,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,853 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,391,603,000 after purchasing an additional 710,474 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Netflix by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,365,137 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $738,171,000 after purchasing an additional 370,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 806,043 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $435,852,000 after purchasing an additional 299,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Netflix from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Netflix from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Netflix from $525.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Argus raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.62.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,466 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NFLX opened at $513.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $227.38 billion, a PE ratio of 82.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $530.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $514.60. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $357.51 and a 12-month high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.