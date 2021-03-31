Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Ceres Power (OTCMKTS:CPWHF)

Ceres Power (OTCMKTS:CPWHF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

CPWHF stock opened at $16.15 on Monday. Ceres Power has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $22.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.07.

Get Ceres Power alerts:

Ceres Power Company Profile

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a perforated sheet of steel with special screen-printed ceramic layers that converts fuel directly into electrical power.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ceres Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceres Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.