Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for Hiscox (LON:HSX)

Hiscox (LON:HSX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 973 ($12.71) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 990 ($12.93) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hiscox to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 1,020 ($13.33) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hiscox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 949.10 ($12.40).

HSX stock opened at GBX 849 ($11.09) on Monday. Hiscox has a twelve month low of GBX 635.40 ($8.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,120 ($14.63). The company has a market cap of £2.90 billion and a PE ratio of -9.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 903.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 942.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.73.

In related news, insider Colin D. Keogh acquired 1,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 983 ($12.84) per share, for a total transaction of £13,801.32 ($18,031.51). Also, insider Colin D. Keogh acquired 1,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 829 ($10.83) per share, with a total value of £13,570.73 ($17,730.25).

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

