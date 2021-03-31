Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 457 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 64.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $734,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in Fortinet by 837.4% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 62,476 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after purchasing an additional 55,811 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $879,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Fortinet by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 58,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after purchasing an additional 9,988 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Fortinet by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 410,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,954,000 after purchasing an additional 23,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $181.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.55. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.01 and a twelve month high of $193.84. The stock has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.41, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.37 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Fortinet from $173.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on Fortinet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on Fortinet from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fortinet from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.16.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $429,148.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,533.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total value of $928,348.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,075,145 shares in the company, valued at $969,046,378.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,231 shares of company stock worth $11,876,249. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

