Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $27,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 350.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EZU. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the third quarter worth $488,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 404,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,434,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the third quarter valued at about $895,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 38.8% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1,000.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 879,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,343,000 after purchasing an additional 799,370 shares in the last quarter.

EZU stock opened at $46.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.81. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

