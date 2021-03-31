Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Decreases Holdings in Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its position in Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 42.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 814 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Total were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Total in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Total in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Total during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Total during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Total in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TOT shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Total from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Total currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.29.

NYSE TOT opened at $47.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.91 billion, a PE ratio of -20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Total Se has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $50.41.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $37.94 billion during the quarter. Total had a positive return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. On average, analysts anticipate that Total Se will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.567 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.83%.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

