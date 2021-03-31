Beaton Management Co. Inc. Has $3.78 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,160 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.8% of Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Amazon.com by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 67 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN stock traded up $23.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3,078.44. 23,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,645,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,889.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3,133.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,170.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 89.47, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,150.00 target price (up from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,924.51.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

