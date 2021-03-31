Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.23), Fidelity Earnings reports. Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 55.83% and a negative net margin of 94.74%.

Shares of BEEM stock traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,859. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.36 and a 200 day moving average of $44.66. The stock has a market cap of $266.32 million and a PE ratio of -50.37. Beam Global has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $75.90.

In related news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 4,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $250,209.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,562,757.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BEEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Beam Global from $25.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Beam Global in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Beam Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.80.

About Beam Global

Beam Global, together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security.

