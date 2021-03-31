BBTV Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BBTV Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, an increase of 53.4% from the February 28th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BBTVF traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.98. 6,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,560. BBTV has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $17.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BBTVF. CIBC assumed coverage on BBTV in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Desjardins assumed coverage on BBTV in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on BBTV from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end to end management, distribution, and monetization solutions to content owners worldwide. It offers Base Solutions for content optimization and discovery, collaboration and fan engagement, audience development and educational services, analytics and insights, and partner experience under the VISO Catalyst, VISO Collab, and VISO Prism support names.

