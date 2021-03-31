Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Buy

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2022 earnings at $12.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.94 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BAMXF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Shares of BAMXF opened at $103.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.37. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $47.43 and a one year high of $105.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.91.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

