Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €86.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) received a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective from research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 3.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €79.41 ($93.42).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €88.80 ($104.47) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.05. The stock has a market cap of $53.46 billion and a PE ratio of 15.50. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €38.50 ($45.29) and a 12-month high of €88.78 ($104.45). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €76.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €70.14.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

