Barclays PLC Sells 4,842 Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,842 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in UMH Properties by 2.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 62,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UMH Properties by 17.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 26.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

UMH opened at $19.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $824.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 4.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.43. UMH Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $19.75.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.49. UMH Properties had a negative return on equity of 21.08% and a negative net margin of 13.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This is a boost from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.63%.

UMH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Aegis began coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $16.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. UMH Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.17.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

