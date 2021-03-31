Barclays PLC Sells 195,665 Shares of Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX)

Barclays PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) by 94.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 195,665 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FPRX. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 449.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 9,853 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 66,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 178.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 474,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,077,000 after buying an additional 304,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after buying an additional 52,443 shares during the period. 67.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Five Prime Therapeutics alerts:

FPRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Roth Capital lowered Five Prime Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.56.

Shares of Five Prime Therapeutics stock opened at $37.74 on Wednesday. Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $38.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.95. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 4.40.

About Five Prime Therapeutics

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

Read More: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Prime Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Prime Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.