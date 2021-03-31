Barclays PLC Lowers Stake in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

Barclays PLC cut its position in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,293 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.06% of RBB Bancorp worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RBB. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in RBB Bancorp by 309.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,172,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,028,000 after buying an additional 64,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 73,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Chuang I. Lin sold 10,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $201,052.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,198.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Hovde Group started coverage on shares of RBB Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

NASDAQ:RBB opened at $20.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.02. RBB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $23.00.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $33.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.00 million. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 21.28%. As a group, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This is a positive change from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.62%.

RBB Bancorp Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

