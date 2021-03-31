Barclays PLC Invests $186,000 in Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL)

Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,000 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 223.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 970 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 323.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,419 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 3rd quarter valued at $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Piedmont Lithium alerts:

PLL opened at $63.26 on Wednesday. Piedmont Lithium Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $88.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.00 million, a PE ratio of -93.03 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.20 and its 200 day moving average is $38.86.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PLL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $66.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $40.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Piedmont Lithium Profile

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,126 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.