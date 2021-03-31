Barclays PLC Has $210,000 Stake in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Barclays PLC cut its stake in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,703 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Avid Bioservices were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 270.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 8,222 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Avid Bioservices news, Director Mark R. Bamforth acquired 126,000 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.18 per share, for a total transaction of $2,290,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Avid Bioservices in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Avid Bioservices from $12.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

NASDAQ:CDMO opened at $17.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.60 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.22. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $22.13.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 0.31%. Analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Avid Bioservices Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

