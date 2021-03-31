Barclays PLC Has $203,000 Stock Position in Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)

Barclays PLC lessened its position in shares of Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,899 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Atreca were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCEL. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Atreca by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Atreca by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Atreca by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 19,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Atreca by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Atreca by 22.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tito Serafini sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $150,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Hewitt Robinson sold 2,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $41,252.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 381,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,737,165.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,741 shares of company stock worth $903,352. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Atreca in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atreca presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BCEL opened at $14.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.08. Atreca, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $25.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.29 and a 200-day moving average of $15.42.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atreca, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

