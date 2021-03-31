Barclays PLC Decreases Position in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,802 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.06% of MEI Pharma worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEIP. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in MEI Pharma by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 234,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 10,309 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 11,632 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 79,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 67.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. MEI Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.

MEIP stock opened at $3.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.65. MEI Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $4.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.17.

In related news, Director Frederick W. Driscoll sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $100,750.00. Corporate insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

