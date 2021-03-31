Barclays Initiates Coverage on InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV)

Investment analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.24% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on InnovAge in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on InnovAge in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on InnovAge in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

Shares of InnovAge stock opened at $24.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.29. InnovAge has a one year low of $20.86 and a one year high of $27.18.

In other news, CEO Maureen Hewitt bought 9,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.62 per share, with a total value of $248,897.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Edward Moore Jr. Kennedy bought 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $483,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at $483,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 12.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

