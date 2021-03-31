Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BKNIY. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bankinter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.
Bankinter stock remained flat at $$6.95 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.49 and its 200 day moving average is $5.39. Bankinter has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $6.95.
Bankinter Company Profile
Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Private Banking, Personal Banking, Individual Banking, Foreigners, Corporate Banking, Consumer Finance, LÃnea Directa Aseguradora, Bankinter Portugal, and Other Businesses segments.
