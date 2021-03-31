Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Position in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,743 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.38% of MeiraGTx worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MeiraGTx during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MeiraGTx during the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MeiraGTx during the 3rd quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in MeiraGTx by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

MGTX stock opened at $13.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $613.50 million, a P/E ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.33. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $11.23 and a 1 year high of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.70.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million. MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 29.14% and a negative net margin of 283.20%. As a group, analysts expect that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.40.

In related news, insider Stuart Naylor sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $92,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 444,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,837,861.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,336,781 shares in the company, valued at $20,853,783.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MeiraGTx Profile

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

