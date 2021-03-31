Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 39,452 Shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) by 64.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 100,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,452 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Sutro Biopharma were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 51.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 48.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 15,012 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 44.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 16,599 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 113.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,047,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,322 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 25.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on STRO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $24.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.36.

Shares of STRO opened at $21.04 on Wednesday. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.06 and a 12 month high of $28.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.33. The company has a current ratio of 9.77, a quick ratio of 9.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $965.57 million, a PE ratio of -233.78 and a beta of 0.80.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.91). Sutro Biopharma had a net margin of 27.60% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Trevor Hallam sold 2,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $61,524.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,292.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 28.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sutro Biopharma Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

Recommended Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.