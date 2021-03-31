Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 89,743 Shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) by 35.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 342,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,743 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in IVERIC bio were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISEE. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in IVERIC bio by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

IVERIC bio stock opened at $5.85 on Wednesday. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $7.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.18. The firm has a market cap of $527.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.68.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts expect that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

