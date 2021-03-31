Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Raises Dividend to $0.00 Per Share

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) declared a — dividend on Thursday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0033 per share by the bank on Monday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.003.

Banco Bradesco has decreased its dividend payment by 64.8% over the last three years. Banco Bradesco has a dividend payout ratio of 7.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Banco Bradesco to earn $0.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.0%.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Shares of BBD stock opened at $4.72 on Wednesday. Banco Bradesco has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $5.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 14.39%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.13.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking; and insurance, pension plans and capitalization bonds. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, salary, and interbank deposits.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.