Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, a growth of 66.1% from the February 28th total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

NYSE:BBVA opened at $5.28 on Wednesday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52-week low of $2.49 and a 52-week high of $5.86. The company has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.36.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a $0.0697 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

