Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Makes New Investment in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $96.12 on Wednesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $57.13 and a one year high of $97.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.84.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

