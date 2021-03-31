Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $39.13

Shares of Badger Daylighting Ltd. (TSE:BAD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$39.13 and traded as high as C$43.10. Badger Daylighting shares last traded at C$42.69, with a volume of 64,778 shares.

Several research firms have commented on BAD. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Badger Daylighting from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Badger Daylighting from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Get Badger Daylighting alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of C$1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$41.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$39.16.

Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$130.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$144.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Badger Daylighting Ltd. will post 1.9800001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Badger Daylighting’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.80%.

In related news, Director Glen Dawson Roane sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.50, for a total transaction of C$587,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$784,900.

Badger Daylighting Company Profile (TSE:BAD)

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Daylighting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Daylighting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.