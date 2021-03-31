B. Riley Upgrades Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) to “Buy”

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) was upgraded by B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $12.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 42.53% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Farmer Bros. from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of FARM stock opened at $8.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.68. Farmer Bros. has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $11.60. The stock has a market cap of $155.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.58.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $104.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.41 million. Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Farmer Bros. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,050,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 55,392 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 820,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 159,824 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 490,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 79,217 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 301,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 199,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares during the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farmer Bros. Company Profile

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

