Aviva plc (LON:AV) Insider Belen Romana Garcia Acquires 1,651 Shares

Aviva plc (LON:AV) insider Belen Romana Garcia acquired 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 410 ($5.36) per share, for a total transaction of £6,769.10 ($8,843.87).
Aviva stock opened at GBX 412.20 ($5.39) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £16.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.91. Aviva plc has a one year low of GBX 220.80 ($2.88) and a one year high of GBX 399.40 ($5.22). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 375.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 320.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.85.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a GBX 14 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from Aviva’s previous dividend of $7.00. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.09%.
Aviva Company Profile
Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.