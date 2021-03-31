Aviva plc (LON:AV) Insider Belen Romana Garcia Acquires 1,651 Shares

Aviva plc (LON:AV) insider Belen Romana Garcia acquired 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 410 ($5.36) per share, for a total transaction of £6,769.10 ($8,843.87).

Aviva stock opened at GBX 412.20 ($5.39) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £16.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.91. Aviva plc has a one year low of GBX 220.80 ($2.88) and a one year high of GBX 399.40 ($5.22). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 375.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 320.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.85.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a GBX 14 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from Aviva’s previous dividend of $7.00. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AV shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Aviva to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.55) price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 383 ($5.00) target price on shares of Aviva in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.55) price target on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 478 ($6.25) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 390.78 ($5.11).

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

