Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Shares to Split on Thursday, April 8th

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW)’s stock is going to split on the morning of Thursday, April 8th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, March 5th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, April 7th.

AVNW opened at $67.58 on Wednesday. Aviat Networks has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $76.56. The company has a market cap of $376.02 million, a P/E ratio of 61.44 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.85.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.75. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $70.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.00 million. Analysts forecast that Aviat Networks will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AVNW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Aviat Networks from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Aviat Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $1,639,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,025,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 44.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aviat Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

