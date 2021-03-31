AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) PT Raised to $1,600.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.25% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

AZO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,377.17.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AZO opened at $1,425.36 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,244.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,193.38. The company has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone has a one year low of $757.18 and a one year high of $1,446.24.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total transaction of $14,062,725.00. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total value of $4,306,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,560,407.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,602 shares of company stock valued at $38,763,419. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZO. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

See Also: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.