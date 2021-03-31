Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by NovaPoint Capital LLC

NovaPoint Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,896,000 after purchasing an additional 23,346 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 59,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADP traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $188.29. 21,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,125,453. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.69 and a 12 month high of $193.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.37.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.84%.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,670.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,327 shares of company stock worth $587,629 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.53.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

