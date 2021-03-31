Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Chandler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,670.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,327 shares of company stock valued at $587,629 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $187.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.37. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.69 and a twelve month high of $193.44. The company has a market capitalization of $80.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.84%.

ADP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.53.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

