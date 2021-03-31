Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ATDRY. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Peel Hunt raised Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:ATDRY remained flat at $$1.93 during midday trading on Wednesday. 147,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,521. Auto Trader Group has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $2.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.94.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

