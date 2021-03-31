Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) Short Interest Down 26.7% in March

Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the February 28th total of 50,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 772,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:AUNFF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.59. 209,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,665. Aurcana Silver has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.71.
Aurcana Silver Company Profile
