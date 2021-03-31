Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) Short Interest Down 26.7% in March

Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the February 28th total of 50,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 772,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:AUNFF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.59. 209,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,665. Aurcana Silver has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.71.

Aurcana Silver Company Profile

Aurcana Silver Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of natural resource properties. The company primarily explores for silver, as well as for gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It owns the Revenue-Virginius Mine located in Colorado; and the Shafter-Presidio silver property located in Texas, the United States.

