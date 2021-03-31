aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) had its price objective lifted by Oppenheimer from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LIFE. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of aTyr Pharma from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded aTyr Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

Get aTyr Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LIFE opened at $4.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.17. aTyr Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $8.33.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.35. aTyr Pharma had a negative net margin of 202.02% and a negative return on equity of 52.75%. Research analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIFE. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $1,552,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 842,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after buying an additional 89,908 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in aTyr Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new position in aTyr Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 83,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 15,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc develops protein therapeutics and novel class of biologic drugs. It plans to build a pipeline of therapeutic products based on Physiocrine biology. The company has established a dominant intellectual property estate to protect the core therapeutics as well as associated diagnostics. It operates in a single accounting segment.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.